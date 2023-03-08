Madison first responders struggling to replace aging vehicles amid manufacturer delays, shortage

Whether it is a fire, a shooting or a wreck, Madison first responders are quick to respond.
What's not so quick is the process to replace the aging vehicles that get them there.
Madison Police Chief Johnny Gandy said there is a shortage of fleet vehicles across the country, and it's led to a bidding war among law enforcement agencies.
Smaller agencies, like Madison Police, are losing that war, he said.
The department needs about 15 new patrol cars right now. Gandy said there were four ordered and promised to arrive about this time of year, but "the manufacturer contacted us and said we have to push back to August, maybe."
In the meantime, he said, the department has had to replace engines and even roll out some older vehicles from the reserve fleet.
"These vehicles are being driven 12 hours a day by officers, under some very trying circumstances and conditions,” Gandy said.
But it's not just police officers dealing with the shortage. Madison Fire & Rescue currently needs two vehicles and is waiting on a new firetruck. Fire Chief David Bailey said he does not expect it to come in on time.
"We do have a 20-year schedule replacement plan for our heavier apparatus, and we're just having to back up and order those earlier than before,” Bailey said.
Both chiefs said they are having to rethink budgeting and ask for more money up front while considering rising costs. Beyond that, there's really not much they can do except wait.
“It's up to the car manufacturers, really, but again, they're trying to make money as well,” Gandy said. “There's just a general vehicle shortage, so their priority now is to get vehicles to the hands of private citizens who will pay more, and fleet vehicles are kind of taking a back seat to that."
With a booming city like Madison, the demand for first responder vehicles is only going to increase.
"Of course, every time you add people, you're going to add calls for emergency services,” Bailey said.
The push to create more electric vehicles is also adding to the shortage, Gandy said. He said the police department is not considering adding electric vehicles to their fleet anytime soon.