Madison first responders struggling to buy new fleet vehicles

Whether it is a fire, a shooting, or a wreck, Madison first responders are quick to respond. What is not so quick, the effort to replace vehicles that get them to those scenes.
Madison Police Chief Johnny Gandy said there is a shortage of fleet vehicles across the country and Madison is no exception.
"The shortage of vehicles now essentially turns into a bidding war among agencies,” Gandy said.
He said the smaller agencies, like Madison Police, are losing that war. Gandy said they need about 15 new patrol cars right now.
"We have four on order that were promised to us around this time of the year and the manufacturer contacted us and said we have to push back to August, maybe,” Gandy said.
He said instead of getting new cars, they have had to replace engines and had to roll out some older vehicles from the reserve fleet.
"These vehicles are being driven 12 hours a day by officers under some very trying circumstances and conditions,” Gandy said.
But it is not just police officers dealing with the shortage. Madison Fire & Rescue currently needs two fleet vehicles and are waiting on a new fire truck. Fire Chief David Bailey said he does not expect it to come in on time.
"We do have a 20 year schedule replacement plan for our heavier apparatus and we're just having to back up and order those earlier than before,” Bailey said.
Both chiefs said they are having to rethink budgeting and ask for more money up front considering rising costs. But there really is not much they said they can do except wait.
“It's up to the car manufacturers really but again they're trying to make money as well,” Gandy said. “There's just a general vehicle shortage so their priority now is to get vehicles to the hands of private citizens who will pay more and fleet vehicles are kind of taking a back seat to that."
With a booming city like Madison, the demand for first responder vehicles is only going to increase.
"Of course every time you add people you're going to add calls for emergency services,” Bailey said.
The push to create more electric vehicles is also adding to the shortage, Gandy said. He said the police department is not considering adding electric vehicles to their fleet anytime soon.