Madison family recovering after fire destroys their home

A local family is left with nothing after a house fire completely destroyed their home while they were sleeping.
Teresa and Joe Robison have lived in their home for eight years before a fire took everything away.
They speak about what saved their life and how it could potentially save yours.
"We had two minutes. Two minutes to get out the house," said Teresa.
The fire broke out around 5:00 am last Saturday morning. To their surprise, they frantically woke to the sound of a smoke detector going off.
"I’m not believing what I’m seeing. I was in shock immediately," said Teresa.
It’s unclear exactly what started the fire, but the Robison's say it started on a wooden deck in their backyard.
"We were sleeping on that bed when we’d seen the fire," said Teresa.
The family ran out as quickly as they could, leaving with nothing but the clothes on their back, a cell phone, and their cat.
Their home for nearly a decade is a total loss.
"There's like blood sweat and tears in this house, absolutely. So when I turn around and I look at the house, it beyond breaks my heart," said Teresa.
Despite the devastating damage done to their home, they are focused on gratitude.
"For me, I’m focusing on, we have our lives and that’s the most important thing for us," said Teresa.
They're also thanking neighbors, who have gone the extra mile to make sure this family has everything they need.
Neighbors have been overwhelming them with love and support, even starting a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.
On August 24th, from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, Valentina's Pizza and Wine Bar will donate 50% of their earnings to Joe and Teresa, helping them in this dire time of need.
"We have faith in our community and hope for our future that it’s all going to be ok," said Teresa.
a family who had only two minutes to escape - they hope people at home learn a life-saving lesson.
"Change your batteries, press those buttons. Make sure those things are working. It’s saved our lives," said Teresa.