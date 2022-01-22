Madison elementary student explains what it's like growing up during a pandemic

Many North Alabama students are transitioning from the classroom back behind a computer screen. For some students, the circumstances are all they’ve ever known.
“The scariest part was knowing that I had it,” said Natasha Lobo, a fifth grader at Heritage Elementary School.
Lobo turned 11 years old just days ago. At such a young age, she’s already had Covid-19.
“I had a runny nose, I couldn’t really taste food,” said Lobo. “A cough, that was really it, but I had to stay in my room all those days and I was so bored.”
Lobo isn’t alone. She and many of her classmates have either had, will have or are currently sick with the disease.
“One of our teachers asked us to raise our hand if we’ve had Covid, and half of the students in the class raised their hand,” said Lobo.
Students in Lobo’s age group aren't just facing the sickness that comes with Covid.
“It’s a little harder, because you just want to interact with people and have fun, but with Covid, you can’t really do that,” said Lobo.
Much of her childhood has been spent with face coverings and social distancing. Lobo said she doesn’t even remember what school was like before the pandemic.
“I just remember hanging out with my friends, but I don’t remember anything at school,” said Lobo. “Its just become my whole memory of school.”
Even her memory of what a normal cafeteria lunch was like has faded.
“When we used to get lunch, we used to have it on trays, and I completely forgot what those trays look like now,” said Lobo.
In previous months, Lobo was forced to put up her backpack and learn behind a screen. That’s the way many students in North Alabama are learning again now due to a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.
Lobo’s school, Heritage Elementary School, is one of the few schools in North Alabama still operating in person, but that could change in the blink of an eye.
“I suggest that people wear their mask and social distance, so that you have a less chance of getting Covid," said Lobo.
Lobo also said kids her age should get vaccinated so they don’t get sick.
Right now, nearly 20 districts are learning virtually in North Alabama. Most schools are facing staff shortages and high test positivity rates.
Although Lobo is grateful to be in a classroom, a part of her does worry the pandemic won’t ever end.
“I think it’s something that could possibly grow up with me because there are new variants,” said Lobo.
Although, she’s not losing hope.
“It’ll get less and less, so we'll be able to interact more and go back to how it was before Covid,” said Lobo.