Madison educator among top candidates for 2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year

A list of 16 finalists has been narrowed down to four candidates for the state's top educator of the year, including a chemistry teacher from James Clemens High School.
Kristen Steele has worked in education for more than 11 years. Most recently, she's served as the chemistry content team leader for Madison City School System, collaborating with colleagues to introduce students in all grades to chemistry.
She also works to share national best practices with fellow teachers as an A+ College Ready Secondary Consultant. Steele, a Huntsville native, graduated from the University of Alabama with degrees in chemistry and secondary education. She has spent most of her career promoting project-based learning, intellectual curiosity, scientific investigation and academic growth in the classroom.
Steele was one of more than 150 educators chosen for consideration as the 2022 Teacher of the Year and was named State School Board District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year.
A state school board member came to the Madison City Board of Education meeting Tuesday to let Steele know she was a finalist for the state honor. She received a standing ovation from the board.
William Edmonds of Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies in Mobile County, Reggie White of Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham and Geri Evans of Bluff Park Elementary School in Hoover round out the the final four list.
The Alabama State Department of Education said each candidate is described as a highly skilled educator and true classroom ambassador. The Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced May 11 at a reception in Montgomery.