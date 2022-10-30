Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District.
Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams Street in Huntsville.
Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate the unveiling of the historic marker.
People elected Baldridge to the Madison County Board of Education in 1916, before the 19th Amendment was passed allowing women to vote in 1919.
The event was put together by the Historic Huntsville Foundation, which works on promoting and preserving historical sites and people.
Donna Castellano, the executive director of the Historic Huntsville Foundation, said by honoring Baldridge, the city of Huntsville continues to pave the way for more reconfiguration of historical women.
"We have now in Huntsville a very important marker trail signifying and recognizing Huntsville women," said Baldridge. "There's no other city in the state of Alabama that has done that and Huntsville once again has distinguished ourselves."