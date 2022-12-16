Madison County woman charged with assaulting Morgan County corrections officer

A Harvest woman is being held in the Morgan County Jail after allegedly fighting and hurting a corrections officer.
On Dec. 11, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, was arrested on a court order after an altercation at the Community Corrections Office. Due to the altercation she was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where Corrections Officer Sandra Barnes remained with her.
At the hospital, the sheriff’s office says Taymon rushed out of a restroom, shoved Barnes and said she was not going back to jail. Barnes used her Taser, but the sheriff’s office said Taymon fought and hit Barnes several times on the face and eye.
Still, Barnes was able to restrain Taymon and take her into custody.
Taymon was charged with assault on a peace officer and escape. She’s being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
Barnes was treated for her injuries at the hospital and has returned to work.
Medical staff then treated CO Barnes for her injuries.