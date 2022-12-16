 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Madison County woman charged with assaulting Morgan County corrections officer

  • Updated
  • 0
A Harvest woman is being held in the Morgan County Jail after allegedly fighting and hurting a corrections officer.

On Dec. 11, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, was arrested on a court order after an altercation at the Community Corrections Office. Due to the altercation she was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where Corrections Officer Sandra Barnes remained with her.

At the hospital, the sheriff’s office says Taymon rushed out of a restroom, shoved Barnes and said she was not going back to jail. Barnes used her Taser, but the sheriff’s office said Taymon fought and hit Barnes several times on the face and eye.

Still, Barnes was able to restrain Taymon and take her into custody.

Taymon was charged with assault on a peace officer and escape. She’s being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

Barnes was treated for her injuries at the hospital and has returned to work.

