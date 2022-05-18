Madison County voting machines tested ahead of May 24 primary

Dozens of voting machines are now ready for the May 24 primary election in Madison County after a public test.
Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger put a machine through the paces Wednesday to show that the machine works as intended.
"These machines are fine-tuned. They're very advanced. They're programmed to read the oval connected to the candidate or the issue that the voter is choosing. They're very sensitive to that and make sure things are tabulated correctly," said Barger.
The county has about 120 machines for use in 74 physical polling sites around the county.
The machines were first used in the 2014 election.
Following the public test, the machines were sealed and are now ready for use for the primary.
"Transparency is important to us in everything we do, from the training process, we have the public test today and when we read in data at the end of the day from the election, that's open to the media and the public," said Barger.
The county has about 800 election workers who will man the polling sites May 24.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.