Madison County voting machines tested ahead of Election Day

Madison County election leaders say they are ready for next week's midterm election.
"I've been at this for a long period of time, I have not been stumped yet," Madison County Probate Judge & Chief Election Official Frank Barger said. "I have a very high level of confidence in the system we use and the process we go through to test it."
Barger walked voters through the process of using voting machines and tested them out Wednesday morning.
"It is critical to transparency and ensuring we have a high level of confidence in our voting systems," Barger said.
More than 100 machines were tested that will be used on Election Day.
Each machine is programmed to a certain precinct. A ballot submitted that is not assigned to that precinct will not be accepted by the machine. Voters saw that first-hand Wednesday at the test.
There are more than 800 poll workers ready and trained to use the machines next week.