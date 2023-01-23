Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin.
Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said.
Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Photos from a vacation last week show her with a piercing on one side of her nose.
Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Investigator Mike Parton at 256-533-8831 or mparton@madisoncountyal.gov.