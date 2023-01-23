 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater
expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher
elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Madison County teen reported missing, last seen Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find 17-year-old Nadalie Faith Griffin.

Griffin left her home Friday and has not been seen since. She has no cell phone that family members are aware of, the sheriff's office said. 

Griffin is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Photos from a vacation last week show her with a piercing on one side of her nose. 

Nadalie Faith Griffin

Nadalie Faith Griffin, 17, was last seen Friday in Madison County. Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Investigator Mike Parton at 256-533-8831 or mparton@madisoncountyal.gov.

