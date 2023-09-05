Madison County teen killed in pursuit involving Decatur Police

A Madison County teenager is dead after an early Monday pursuit involving the Decatur Police Department.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified the victim as 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett of Harvest.
He was in a white Mazda sedan. His body was sent to a forensic lab for an autopsy.
The Decatur Police Department says a patrol officer attempted a vehicle stop about 2:40 a.m. at Highway 67 and Danville Road Monday morning.
Decatur Police say the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Lawrence County.
During the pursuit the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.
It’s about a 25 mile distance from where Decatur Police say the initial traffic stop attempt happened and where DeJarnett fatally crashed into a tree in Courtland.
ALEA is investigating this fatal crash.
President of Alabama’s Fraternal Order of Police, Everette Johnson said, “Well, it's all really case by case and it depends on the gravity and circumstances surrounding the justification of the pursuit…you know why this young man decided to run from the police; I guess we’ll never know, it’s obviously a tragic situation.”