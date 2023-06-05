Madison County teen charged with impersonating peace officer in multiple counties

A Harvest teen was arrested for impersonating a peace officer.
On Friday, 18-year-old Logan William Martin, went to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office after applying for a corrections officer position.
One officer received a tip that Martin had stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle, put them in his car, and then proceeded to stop cars and impersonate a peace officer.
After officers interviewed Martin, he confessed to impersonating a peace officer in Limestone County, Madison County, Jackson County, and Lincoln County, Tennessee.
Once a search warrant was obtained for Martin’s vehicle, property of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntsville Police Department were discovered inside.
Police say dash cameras and other law enforcement-related items such as blue emergency lights and a police radio were also found in his vehicle.
Martin was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
Martin was driving a 2008 Toyota Solara with blue lights in the front and back of the vehicle.
If you were pulled over by Martin anywhere in the Tennessee Valley area, police ask that you get in touch with Captain Caleb Durden at 256-232-0111.