Madison County teacher mixes journalism and history to keep legacies alive

One Madison County teacher’s passion stretches beyond the classroom to keep history alive.
“I always tell my students that I want them to fall in love with history and I don’t think reading, I don’t use textbooks, but I don’t think reading out of a textbook will make you fall in love with history. It's the stories behind it,” said Erin Coggins.
So, Coggins takes a different approach. In both her journalism and history classes, famed World War II correspondent, Ernie Pyle, is at the heart of her lessons.
“He didn’t report on strategy. He didn’t report on things like that," said Coggins. "He reported on the GIs and so he just had so much emotion in his writing, but he had a sense of humor, and you could just feel that he really cared from a different perspective than just writing the news.”
Coggins shares the same passion, using real stories from those who make up our greatest generation.
“I get the stories of men and women in that era and tell (history) through those primary sources,” she explained. “I’ve always connected them to World War II veterans, which, of course, is getting more difficult with the passing of each one, but I try to do that as much as possible.”
In addition to her classes and time spent volunteering with the local Honoring Veteran Legacies group, Coggins devotes her time to research and writing.
“It’s important to continue telling their stories, and it’s a good way to just fall in love with it,” said Coggins.
In fact, for the last four summers, she’s been a presenter at the annual Friends of the National World War II Memorial Teachers Workshop.
“It’s a way to teach all the subjects and how people do it," explained Coggins. "Sometimes it’s a community project and they really encourage that for teachers that attend to go back and do community projects for veterans, but I was so happy to get to write a lesson plan about John.”
Just last month, she shared with the world John Khun’s story; a local veteran who found peace in Hawaii before he passed.
“The thing with World War II though is every day you can learn something new,” said Coggins.
This concept is what drives Coggins to her next challenge after attending last year’s National Rosie the Riveter conference.
“My grandmother was an ordinance worker on the (Redstone) Arsenal; she built mustard gas bombs there,” said Coggins.
This makes her a "Rosebud." Coggins is now looking for other female descendants of women who served in the war efforts during World War II or even Rosies themselves, if there are any, to restart Alabama’s Rosie the Riveter Chapter. She needs just 10 women to start the chapter, with the hopes of ultimately helping to create Alabama’s first Rosie the Riveter Memorial.
“The (Redstone) Arsenal had such history of women there that need to be honored, and we do not have that in our state,” she explained. “And of course the ship building in Mobile, that’s really where the Rosies were when you think of the Rosies, of the riveting, but I would definitely fight for it in Huntsville," Coggins laughed. "But I really think we need one, we're one to the few states that do not have one."
Because after all, as Coggins said, “it’s a story that needs to be told.”
Coggins is also an award-winning journalist and you can see her stories in Huntsville Magazine. She was named the 2018 Alabama History Teacher of the Year and has been recognized as the Alabama Journalism Adviser of the Year six times. She sponsors the History Club-Teens for Troops and is active in working with veterans in our area. She is also a freelance journalist and public relations consultant.