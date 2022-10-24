Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital

A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home.
The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.
William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for a traffic violation. The sheriff’s office said the deputy discovered Haston had multiple warrants, but that Haston got away while being handcuffed and took off in his vehicle.
The deputy pursued, but the sheriff’s office the deputy’s vehicle “left the roadway and struck a culvert. The deputy was transported by HEMSI to Huntsville Hospital where he remained overnight with serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.”
On Monday, Haston’s vehicle was found at a house in Lincoln County, Tennessee. He was then found hiding inside, the sheriff’s office said.
He’s been taken to the Lincoln County Detention Facility pending extradition to Alabama.
“This offender will face a ￼plethora of criminal charges along with traffic violations once he is extradited to Madison County,” according to the sheriff’s office.