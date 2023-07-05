Madison County students files lawsuit against old school for lack of action on sexual assault

In a recent lawsuit, a 15-year-old unnamed female student and her mother have filed a lawsuit against Pineview Christian Academy in Harvest, seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
According to the suit, the two were on a school sponsored camp in Pisgah when the female and male student were on a floating trampoline on the lake.
The female student claimed the 17-year-old boy first pulled her hair, with the girl pushing him away.
He then allegedly approached her again and put his hand on her thigh, placing his hand between her legs and touching her private parts.
After the incident, the girl reported it to school leaders, but the suit said due to reporting it, she began to suffer.
One such incident involved the school's principal, Timothy Payne, who made a joke apparently at the student's expense when another student accidentally touched a fellow student's bottom, saying "did you just sexually assault my friend over there?"
WAAY 31 reached out to the school on Wednesday for comment, but have not heard back.