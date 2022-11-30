Madison County Sheriff's Office warns parents to be aware of what their child shares online

Online predators in North Alabama are finding easy ways to talk with children online.
Investigators are warning parents to monitor what goes on behind the screen.
Right now, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Chief Information Officer for Huntsville City Schools, said they're largely seeing children overshare online.
"I think that's really a trend in social media, to provide a lot of information, that's very personal," said Emily Elam, parent and Chief Information Officer for Huntsville City Schools.
"There's a lot of really inappropriate stuff that kids are putting on social media and it does worry me," said Elam.
Elam is parent but also works daily in technology. She's seen the dark-side of online usage, from two different lenses.
"We definitely talk to them and try to educate them and encourage them to be aware, but from the technical standpoint I try to protect them as much as we can," said Elam.
She said communication between a child and parent is the best way to open the door to more serious conversations about online usage.
"If I walk into a room I can ask questions about oh, what game are you playing, and show me that world you built in Minecraft," said Elam.
"It's amazing if you just sit with them for a minute and be apart of their world and let them show you the castle and the gardens that they built, its a great conversation starter for other things they're doing online."
Besides communication, the United States Dept. of Justice recommends you set barriers on who your child can and can't talk to. They also say limiting access to certain sites and looking for warning signs, like attitude changes, can be helpful.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said online predators are easily speaking with children online. What starts as a simple chat can quickly turn to an in-person meet up.
"We see reports that are generated quite frequently and a lot of occasions the parents don't even know, until the investigator reaches out and talks to the parents," said Brent Patterson, spokesperson to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The old-school saying of stranger danger is still a threat, now the threat just comes behind your child's computer screen.
"For 20, 30 years and longer, we've told our kids don't talk to strangers and when in fact now they're doing it every day," said Patterson.
Elam said in the digital age there are plenty of tools for parents to set boundaries.
She said Apple Family allows parents to limit what their child sees, and also can help with controlling how long they're on their device.
Elam said "Bark" is another great tool for parents.