Madison County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in Hazel Green shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the person killed Wednesday during what it calls a domestic violence-related shooting.
Kameron Dee McPeters, 29, was found dead in the 300 block of Ready Section Road in Hazel Green after “an argument which turned physical at some point between family members,” the office said.
McPeters’ body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy and
toxicology.
The sheriff’s office news release said detectives are not releasing the offender’s identity at this time.
