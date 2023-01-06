Madison County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting

1:20 p.m. UPDATE:
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed late Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting.
Ray King, 50, of Hazel Green died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of gunshots. The sheriff’s office said “shots were allegedly stemming from a domestic situation outside of one of the houses on the block.”
According to the sheriff’s office news release: “Deputies made contact with Ray King, 50, of Hazel Green, who was armed. Deputies fired their weapons and Mr. King was struck. Deputies rendered first-aid but Mr. King died on the scene. Mr. King’s handgun was recovered from the scene.”
The sheriff’s office said the deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Both actions are standard procedure in cases such as this.
From earlier:
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it happened off Dixon Road overnight. Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area.
No deputies were injured and investigators are not searching for a suspect.
We are working to learn if anyone else was hurt.