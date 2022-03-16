Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help after baby goat, her mom reported stolen

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the recent theft of a baby goat and her mom to come forward and help them return the goats home.
The animals were stolen on or about Feb. 16 or 17 from the Elkwood Section Road area, according to sheriff’s office. The baby goat was about 8 months old and approximately 12-16 inches tall at the time of the theft.
The young goat also has mostly white fur on her sides, brown fur on her chest and a mix of the two on her head and feet. The mother goat is mostly brown with a white patch on her stomach.
Anyone with information on the goats’ whereabouts or the parties responsible for their disappearance is asked to contact Investigator Melissa Webster at mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8820.