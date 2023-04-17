Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate dies after ‘medical emergency’

An autopsy is planned after an inmate died late Monday morning at the Madison County Jail.
William Carlos Colbert, 53, “suffered a sudden medical emergency witnessed by other inmates within the facility” about 11:22 a.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Colbert was booked in the jail March 23 on probation violation charges.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. personnel responded and transported the inmate to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said its initial investigation found no indication of foul play.
The Alabama State Forensics Lab will perform an autopsy to verify the cause of
death.