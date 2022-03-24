Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Brothers arrested after leading 2-state vehicle chase

Two brothers face charges in two states after an attempted vehicle stop in Madison County.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased a vehicle containing Timothy Stewart, 20, and his 16-year-old brother from Meridianville into Lincoln County, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said Lincoln County deputies took over the pursuit and stopped the vehicle by deflating its tires, which led the drive to lose control and wreck.
The two face charges in Madison and Lincoln counties, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The brothers will be extradited to Alabama after facing Tennessee charges.