Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Brothers arrested after leading 2-state vehicle chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Two brothers face charges in two states after an attempted vehicle stop in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased a vehicle containing Timothy Stewart, 20, and his 16-year-old brother from Meridianville into Lincoln County, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Lincoln County deputies took over the pursuit and stopped the vehicle by deflating its tires, which led the drive to lose control and wreck.

The two face charges in Madison and Lincoln counties, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The brothers will be extradited to Alabama after facing Tennessee charges.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

