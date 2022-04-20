Madison County sheriff: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at law enforcement officers

A suspect faces three attempted murder charges after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says he shot at law enforcement officers Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says it happened during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 1,500 block of Beard Street in Huntsville.
LaQuince Shamarr Green fired multiple rounds at law enforcement from inside the house, the sheriff’s office said.
No officers returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office.
Green later surrendered and was not injured.
He’s been charged with drug trafficking – marijuana and possession of a controlled substance – alprazolam in addition to the three counts of attempted murder.
Bond is set at $312,500.