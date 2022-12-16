Madison County sheriff, Huntsville Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Huntsville Police Department need help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect they consider armed and dangerous.
He has committed multiple business robberies in and around the Capshaw Road area, the sheriff’s office said.
Law enforcement says an armed offender enters businesses and demands money at gunpoint. The subject could possibly be driving a dark in a color four-door sedan.
If you have information on the robberies, contact Investigator Josh Moseley at 256-533-8864 or jmoseley@madisoncountyal.gov.