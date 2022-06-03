Madison County sex offender indicted on federal child pornography charges

A Madison County man has been indicted on multiple child sexual exploitation charges by a federal grand jury.
Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 32, was indicted last week on charges of advertising, transportation, distribution and possession of child pornography.
Guerrero-Beltran, a registered sex offender, was arrested in June 2021 after the FBI served a search warrant at a home in Owens Cross Roads. (See that here)
According to the federal indictment, Guerrero-Beltran was previously convicted in Marshall County for traveling to meet a child for sex.
With that prior conviction, the advertisement of child pornography charge carries a statutory imprisonment range of 25 to 50 years, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger.
FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Phoenix Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation participated in this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.