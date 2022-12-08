Madison County sex offender faces new child porn charges

An Owens Cross Roads man faces new child porn charges while serving probation for his conviction for traveling to meet a child for sex.
Court records show Kevin Guerrero-Beltran, a convicted sex offender, was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on three counts of possession of obscene material.
The indictment comes after his arrest in June 2021.
Beltran previously pleaded guilty in Marshall County to traveling to meet a child for sex and was sentenced to 60 months of probation.
Federal court records show Guerrero-Beltran is due in federal court next month to plead guilty to charges of child porn and sexual exploitation of a child.