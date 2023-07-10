Madison County Schools welcomes 9 new principals

The Madison County School System announced Monday that it is welcoming new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
MCSS introduces nine new principals in the following press release:
As the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, MCSS would like to introduce nine individuals who are committed to the education and safety of our students. As Principals, these women and men will be taking the head leadership role at their respective campuses this month. Each one brings their unique qualities and experiences to the school community in which they will serve. Please join us in welcoming them to the MCSS Family!
- Buckhorn Middle School, Justina Wills (Alabama State University, University of West Alabama, Auburn University) - Ms. Wills has worked in public education for 14 years. During that time, she has served as an adult education instructor, English teacher, school counselor, and assistant principal. Wills prides herself most on her work with at-risk youth. She is passionate about building the capacity of her faculty and staff in areas such as culturally responsive teaching, restorative discipline practices, and trauma-informed schools. Justina is committed to creating safe spaces for all students.
- Central School, Susan Hancock (Jacksonville State University, University of Alabama, University of West Alabama) - Ms. Hancock has 24 years of public education experience. Her service includes positions as Instructional Coach, English Teacher, Interventionist, Social Studies Teacher, and Cheerleading Coach. Hancock has served the last 14 years as the Assistant Principal at Central School. She wants to use her knowledge and skills to promote a safe and academically challenging school environment and encourage students and staff to set high standards for maximum success.
- Endeavor Elementary, Dana Cooper (LeMoyne College, Houston Baptist University, Kennesaw State University) - The 2023-2024 school year marks 29 years for Ms. Cooper in public and charter schools. Her experience includes work as a Special Education teacher, elementary teacher, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and Principal. Ms. Cooper has also held the distinguished National Board Certified Teacher certification in the area of Special Education. She believes in leading with compassion and grace. A positive, reflective, and supportive learning community is an integral part of students' learning and prepares them for future leadership.
- Harvest Elementary, Jerry Screws (Birmingham-Southern College, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Samford University) - Ms. Screws began her career in public education in 2005. During her tenure, she has worked as a teacher, academic interventionist, assistant principal, and principal. Ms. Screws believes all students can learn and achieve when they are provided with a loving, fun environment that meets their individual needs. Her goal is for each child to meet their highest potential and become a lifelong learner.
- Hazel Green Elementary, Angela Toyebo (University of Science of Arts of Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State University) - Ms. Toyebo’s career in public education began 24 years ago. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, Parent Educator, English teacher, Instructional Coach, and principal. She comes to MCSS as a distinguished National Board Certified Teacher. Ms. Toyebo has worked in the state of Oklahoma her entire career. She loves elementary education and thrives in communication with teachers, students, and parent-facing roles.
- Madison County Virtual Academy, Scott McMickin (University of Alabama, Samford University) - Mr. McMickin has served in public education for 20 years. His experience includes being a Marine Biology teacher, Pre-AP Biology teacher, varsity football coach, and Assistant Principal at Sparkman High School. Mr. McMickin believes that education does not end at graduation; it is only the start of being a lifelong learner. Educators are to ensure that students are prepared for that process, regardless of where that takes the student when their high school days are over.
- Meridianville Middle School, Matthew Parkin (Jacksonville State University, University of South Alabama) - Mr. Parkin began his public education career 13 years ago. His experience includes work as an Academic Interventionist, Pre-AP Biology teacher, AP Physics teacher, Physical Science teacher, athletics coach, and Assistant Principal. Mr. Parkin brings a passion for sharing knowledge through a patient and tolerant attitude. His philosophy for school administration is to enable a school to grow and assist students and teachers in reaching their maximum potential.
- Sparkman High School, Todd Dreifort (Wichita University) - Mr. Dreifort brings 29 years of experience in public education to the MCSS Family. During his tenure, he has served as a History teacher, athletics coach, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, and Principal. As an education leader, Mr. Dreifort encourages students and staff to strive for excellence in both academics and life. On a side note, Mr. Dreifort played college baseball at Wichita State University, where he was a member of the 1989 College World Series Championship team. He also played professional baseball for the Montreal Expos.
- Sparkman Middle School, Kellen Conaway (Alabama A&M University, University of West Alabama, University of Arkansas) - This upcoming school year marks Mr. Conaway’s fifteenth year in public education. He has served as a high school History teacher, school counselor, Assistant Principal, and Principal. His most recent assignment was as Principal at Buckhorn Middle School. Mr. Conaway’s passion is developing positive relationships with everyone within the community, working with students as they grow, supporting teachers and staff to reach their greatest potential, strengthening a connection between school and home, and fostering a positive school culture.
MCSS features 30 top-ranked campuses, with state and nationally-recognized extra/co-curricular programs for our more than 20,000 students. Everyone on an MCSS campus matters, and we personalize education to meet their needs, which may be why we are annually highlighted as Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Schools of Excellence.