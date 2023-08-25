 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Madison County Schools says major disruptions occurred, Hazel Green vs. Sparkman game suspended

  • Updated
  • 0

Madison County Schools made an announcement after the football game between Hazel Green High School and Sparkman High School was suspended. 

Madison County Schools' full news release is below:

Good Evening MCSS Family,

This message is intended to provide accurate information about a situation that occurred Friday night at the football game between HGHS and SHS. On two separate occasions, a large number of students in the open area on the south end of the stadium began running and causing a major disruption.

At this point, we are unsure why these disruptions occurred. We are currently working with our MCSS Resource Officers and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to get to the bottom of the situation.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to clear the stadium and suspend the game. This incident will be thoroughly investigated, and proper action will be taken.

We appreciate the support of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, MCSS School Resource Officers, and the staff of both schools for their handling of the situation.

We will release more information as we receive it.

Madison County School System

