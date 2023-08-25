Madison County Schools says major disruptions occurred, Hazel Green vs. Sparkman game suspended

Madison County Schools made an announcement after the football game between Hazel Green High School and Sparkman High School was suspended.
Madison County Schools' full news release is below:
Good Evening MCSS Family,
This message is intended to provide accurate information about a situation that occurred Friday night at the football game between HGHS and SHS. On two separate occasions, a large number of students in the open area on the south end of the stadium began running and causing a major disruption.
At this point, we are unsure why these disruptions occurred. We are currently working with our MCSS Resource Officers and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to get to the bottom of the situation.
Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to clear the stadium and suspend the game. This incident will be thoroughly investigated, and proper action will be taken.
We appreciate the support of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, MCSS School Resource Officers, and the staff of both schools for their handling of the situation.
We will release more information as we receive it.