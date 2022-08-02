Madison County Schools prepare for first day with new safety system

Madison County Schools is going the extra mile this year to make sure everyone feels safe.
Starting Wednesday, teachers will have a new addition to their school badges.
"It's a system that has safety and communication at mind and at heart," said Superintendent Allen Perkins.
Behind faculty's school badges, there will be a little button. The button will be used as an emergency tool for staff to alert the school when a serious situation is unfolding.
Each staff member will have access to the new alert system. All they'll have to do is hit their button on their badge.
"The number of presses indicates what the issue may be," said Perkins.
For example, a teacher may press their badge for a medical or safety emergency.
"We're going to take care of your child. We're going to make sure they're in a safe, secure environment," said Perkins.
It's an added layer of comfort not only for teachers and students, but parents, too.
"The evil that kids can get ahold of these days is scary," said Alicia Hinshaw, whose daughter attends Mount Carmel Elementary School.
As she sends her daughter to school on Wednesday, there's an added sense of relief. Although, she said, more steps may need to be taken down the line.
"We could even go back to the metal detectors, or mesh and clear bookbags," said Hinshaw.
This year already looks slightly different for students and staff. There's added security measures, trainings and more student resource officers at the majority of schools in North Alabama.
Hinshaw said this year, she even went the extra mile when it came to talking about safety with her daughter.
"I've actually went through drills with her, you know, get on the floor and hide," said Hinshaw.
Madison County Schools does not have a student resource officer at every school in the district right now. The district is aiming at having an SRO at every school in the next two to three years.
In the meantime, the new security system will go into effect.