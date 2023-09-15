 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison County School System ups security at Buckhorn, Hazel Green football game due to threat

  • Updated
  • 0

Attendees at Friday’s football game between Buckhorn and Hazel Green high schools should expect to encounter more security in response to a recent threat.

According to an email from the Madison County School System, the district learned of “a threat to student safety” Thursday night.

“As you may have seen at this point, a social media post warns people not to attend the Buckhorn/Hazel Green football game. The statement goes on to say that students could be harmed,” according to the system’s Friday afternoon email.

Working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the district said more School Resource Officers and deputies will be at the game Friday night to help with safety.

Other enhanced security measures also are in place.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the MCSS Safe Schools Tip Line at (256) 536-TELL (8355).

Madison County School System

Image from the Madison County Schools Facebook page

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you