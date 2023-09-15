Madison County School System ups security at Buckhorn, Hazel Green football game due to threat

Attendees at Friday’s football game between Buckhorn and Hazel Green high schools should expect to encounter more security in response to a recent threat.
According to an email from the Madison County School System, the district learned of “a threat to student safety” Thursday night.
“As you may have seen at this point, a social media post warns people not to attend the Buckhorn/Hazel Green football game. The statement goes on to say that students could be harmed,” according to the system’s Friday afternoon email.
Working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the district said more School Resource Officers and deputies will be at the game Friday night to help with safety.
Other enhanced security measures also are in place.
The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the MCSS Safe Schools Tip Line at (256) 536-TELL (8355).