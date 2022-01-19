Madison County School System moving to remote learning due to Covid-19

The Madison County School System is moving to remote learning due Covid-19 and staffing shortages.
This begins Friday and goes through Jan. 28. Students will return to schools on Jan. 31.
Here’s the complete announcement from the school system:
Like many other school districts, the Madison County School System is experiencing a high number of Covid positive cases among its staff. The staffing shortage, including substitutes, is hampering our ability to operate schools safely and effectively. Based on this information, the decision was made to transition to 100% REMOTE LEARNING. This transition is effective Friday, January 21, 2022, and continues through Friday, January 28, 2022. In-person learning for students will return on Monday, January 31, 2022.
The well-being of our students and staff is of the utmost importance, and we hope this transition to remote learning will allow time for our family to recover from illness and curb the spread of infection.
Further instructions about remote learning will be forthcoming from school administrators and teachers. Lunches will continue to be provided to students. Schools will provide more information regarding pick-up times and locations.