Madison County School System launches new Safe Schools Tip Line

On Tuesday Madison County Schools announced a new tip line dedicated for students and parents to report security concerns directly to law enforcement.
"Tell the parents make sure you kids understand that there is nothing wrong with saying the right thing," Madison County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Brent Patterson said.
Madison County School System's new Safe Schools Tip Line is a safe and quick way to report any type of potential safety concern towards an individual or school.
The tip line is monitored 24/7 by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
"This is going a little further," Patterson said. "This is a confidential telephone number that they can reach out to a phone that an SRO will receive that information."
You can use the tip line by texting or calling 256-536-TELL (8355).
You can also send an email to 256TELL@madisoncountyal.gov.
Patterson says if you see something that seems concerning, never hesitate to report it.
"Any information you hear, you might not think it's important, but it's important to us and you can bet that whatever we hear and whatever we receive it will be looked into," Patterson said.
Safety in schools remains a priority.
Patterson says the sheriff's office collaboration with Madison County Schools is key to ensuring that.