Madison County School System ends mask-wearing mandate

The Madison County School System is ending its mask-wearing mandate.
This begins on Wednesday, the system announced late Tuesday.
Now, schools will operate as “masks optional.”
"This decision comes as our school district continues to see a drop in positive Covid-19 cases among students and staff members. Currently, we have a positive case percentage of one-fifth of a percentage point (0.20%) as a district, which falls well below the masking requirement of one-half of a percentage point (0.50%) for five consecutive school days,” according to a news release.
Here’s more from the release:
Below are the key points about “Level 0” from the MCSS Ready, Set, Forward Plan. While the current COVID-19 pandemic can change with little notice, we ask for your continued patience and understanding.
Key Points about Level 0:
Traditional Learning with masks is optional but highly recommended.
Per TSA, face masks are required for all students and staff when riding/driving a school bus.
Parents conduct a student wellness check, including temperature, prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures of 100° or greater should stay home.
Employees self-screen for symptoms before departing for school.
Reinforce good hygiene measures such as handwashing, covering coughs, and face coverings.
Schools will continue enhanced cleaning and disinfection of school spaces.