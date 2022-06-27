Madison County says customers can return to normal water usage after call for conservation

The Madison County Water Department system announced Monday that it has returned to normal summer operating levels.
This comes after the department on Friday asked customers to cut back on usage due to high demand.
On Monday, the department asked that customers continue to be mindful of excessive watering of lawns, leaks and unnecessary usage but said they could feel free to return to normal water usage activities as needed.
-----
From earlier:
After discovering a leak and dealing with additional demand on its water system, the Madison County Water Department is asking residents to cut back on water usage.
The department said residents can help by avoiding the following activities until further notice: washing vehicles; watering lawns, including with sprinklers or irrigation systems; and filling swimming pools.
"We are only encouraging residents and customers to voluntarily conserve water," said Madison County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. "We hope conditions will change soon, alleviating the need for stricter water conservation. We want to thank our customers for your understanding and cooperation."
The department discovered "a significant leak" Thursday night, and when combined with more water being used as people deal with summer temperatures and little rainfall, officials say the system is under more stress than usual.
The request will be lifted once the system is back to normal operating levels.
The department reminds customers and residents to report any and all water leaks as quickly as possible by calling 256-746-2888.