Madison County real estate market balances as mortgage rates rise

Mortgage rates are rising, causing a wave of uncertainty in the housing market as buyers are faced with paying more to borrow money to get into that dream home.
Fixed 30-year interest rates are sitting at more than 7%, while just last year they were less than half of that number.
Still, real estate experts say the Madison County market remains strong.
WAAY 31 cameras tagged along with a buyer out on a house showing in Madison on Thursday. Right now, there are more houses on the market than anytime in the last few years, and they are not selling as fast as before. But the Madison County market seems to be better insulated, due to the massive influx of people moving here and buying homes.
Even in this changing real estate market, the process remains the same. Agents are still busy showing potential buyers what they could soon call home.
“This home did sell back in February. There were multiple offers on it, and the homeowners love it, but their dream home has come available now," Keller Williams realty agent Amanda Wasenius explained during a tour of the home.
The asking price was just adjusted for the cooling market, and that gives potential buyers like Aaron Staley more options to look at.
“We have young kids and are looking to be able to raise them in an area that we want to really put down roots and be part of the community," Staley explained.
The number of homes in Madison County on the market is up, and the prices are staying fairly flat after a wild, record-setting pace over the last few years.
“We shift to try to seek out ways to accommodate and encourage buyers and sellers to see this as an opportunity for you. Where you only had maybe 24 hours if you were lucky to make a decision on a property, you have more time now," Wasenius said.
Buyers and sellers are getting creative, too, negotiating closing costs and working on other ways to get deals done, even if they are taking a little longer to close.
