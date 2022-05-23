Madison County probate judge offers tips for voters participating in primary election

Before you head to the polls Tuesday, here's a few reminders, courtesy of Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, so plan accordingly. Your precinct boundaries and/or polling location could have changed since the last election, so visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview to find out where you'll need to go.
Familiarize yourself with all offices and the amendment on the ballot. WAAY 31 has compiled a list of sample ballots in North Alabama here, while other county ballots can be found here, and information about the statewide amendment can be found here.
When you're ready to go to the polls, be sure to bring a valid, acceptable photo ID with you. This can be a state-issued ID, non-driver ID, driver's license, Alabama photo voter ID, federally issued ID, U.S. passport, military ID or tribal ID.
Certain student and employee IDs will also be accepted. View the complete list of acceptable photo IDs here.
There could be lines at the polls. If you are 70 or older, or you are disabled, remember that you can advance to the front of the line, Barger said. Election workers are also there to help you, so don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it.
Madison County voters can also visit madisoncountyvotes.com for more information.