Madison County organization pushing for stronger gun laws after deadly birthday party shooting

A deadly birthday party shootout is sparking a call for more gun safety measures in Madison County.
The Alabama chapter of Moms Demand Action has been fighting for increased gun laws in Huntsville since 2018. Saturday's shootout is the latest example of why the organization believes Alabama needs stricter gun regulations.
"I think it is important that people realize that gun violence has an impact on the psychological and well-being of young people and teens, and these young adults," said Susan Kirkpatrick, the Alabama chapter co-lead of Moms Demand Action.
She said a tragedy like this impacts an entire generation, and the young individuals will feel the repercussions of this shooting for years to come.
Moms Demand Action Alabama is now working to bring change with the state legislature. According to the organization, Alabama is 34th in the nation when it comes to strength of gun laws.
This statistic is from "Everytown," which examines five laws meant to keep communities safe. The laws include background checks, extreme risk law, concealed carry permits, no shoot first and secure storage required.
As of 2023, Alabama has none of the five laws meant to restrict access to guns.
"It's really important for Alabama families, that people deserve to feel safe in every corner of our state. From the school grounds to the grocery stores. And law makers really need to listen to those people who are actually affected by gun violence," said Kirkpatrick.
Currently, the organization is focusing on the new permitless carry law. Moms Demand Action Alabama is pushing for more education as to what exactly "permitless carry" means and what gun owners need to know with this new legislation in place.
"There is a correlation between the strength and weakness of gun laws and the amount of gun violence in a state or community," said Kirkpatrick.
She said gun violence is impacting everyone in the state and hopes the real-life impact from Saturday's shooting will bring awareness for the importance of gun safety.