Madison County murderer dies in Alabama prison

  • Updated
Felix Dominquez Ortega

A man serving time for a Madison County murder has been found dead in an Alabama prison.

Felix Dominquez Ortega, 39, was found unresponsive in the common area of Elmore Correctional Facility on March 7, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures at the prison and an area hospital were not successful and Ortega was never resuscitated.

Ortega was serving a 15-year sentence for murder out of Madison County. He pleaded guilty to reckless murder in the 2009 deaths of Huntsville teenagers Leigh Anna Jimmerson and Tad Mattle.

Police said Ortega, who was in the country illegally, was driving drunk and trying to evade police when he crashed into the vehicle carrying the two teens.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Ortega’s cause of death.

