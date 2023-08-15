 Skip to main content
Madison County murder case heads to trial after grand jury indicts man in fatal 2022 Toney shooting

  • Updated
Robert Shepherd Jr.

A Madison County murder case is now headed to trial after a grand jury indicted the suspect.

Robert Shepherd Jr. is accused of killing William Singleton in Toney.

Shepherd was also indicted on two counts of assault.

WAAY 31 obtained video of a man investigators identified as Shepherd fleeing the scene in 2022.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're searching for Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr. in connection to a deadly shooting in Toney.

His next court date has not yet been set.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with murder in Toney shootings

