Madison County mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing 1-year-old son

A Madison County mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2018 shooting death of her 1-year-old son.
Aleisha Parker was found by her husband near their son Dante's playpen with a gun. When he attempted to take the gun from her, it discharged, sending a bullet into the playpen, killing Dante.
During her murder trial Parker said she fell down the stairs with the gun in hand, and it went off.
However, the autopsy showed there was gunshot residue around the gunshot wound, invalidating her claims.
Before the sentence was imposed, Parker asked Judge Allison Austin for probation so that she could attend school and raise her second child.
Austin stated that because Parker chose not to tell what really happened the night of her son’s death, she imposed a 20-year sentence to be served at the Julia Tutwiler Prison in Wetumpka.