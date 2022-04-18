Madison County mother indicted in murder of 13-month-old son

Aleisha Parker is currently free on bond and living in Muscle Shoals after the shooting death of her 13-month-old son Dante in 2018.
The child died of a gunshot wound on a Saturday morning while in the playpen in the family’s Madison County home.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested both Parker and her husband. The judge tossed out the husband’s charges after it was revealed he found his wife with a gun near the little boy’s playpen.
An investigator testified that he tried to take the gun from Parker when it went off and killed the child.
At the time of the preliminary hearing in 2018, the judge called it a horrible accident.
The grand jury indictment reinstates the murder charge against Parker.
She is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing June 2.