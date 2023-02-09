Madison County mother found guilty of manslaughter in infant son’s death

A Madison County woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of her 13-month-son.
A jury returned its verdict against Aleisha Parker on Thursday morning. Her sentencing is set for 11 a.m. April 27. She could face as long as 20 years in prison.
For now, she’s being held in the Madison County Jail with a $100,000 bond. Parker has been free during the trial.
Parker’s son Dante was in his playpen in their Madison County home in 2018 when he was shot. Prosecutors wanted Parker to be found guilty of reckless murder.
The child’s father will stand trial later this year.
