Madison County mass shooting case headed to grand jury

  • 0
Ashton Elliott and DeMarcus Thompson

Ashton Elliott and DeMarcus Thompson

The fate of two men accused of reckless murder after a mass shooting at a birthday party is now in the hands of a grand jury.

The judge found probable cause against both Ashton Elliot and Demarcus Thompson.

Witnesses told investigators it was around midnight January 4 that the vibe of the 21st birthday party changed from fun to tense.

They told investigators Elliot fired the first shot that lead to a massive shootout. He is accused of killing one person inside the Legacy Center.

The investigator testified Thompson went outside to get a pistol from his car. Deputies charged him with the death of a person in the parking lot after finding several shell casings around his car.

Chell Jordan's son Eddie, who was critically injured in the shooting, described it as a war zone.

"People were pulling up. People shooting out the cars. We don't even know who they are," Chell recalled her son telling her.

Investigators found nearly 300 shell casings inside, outside and around the Legacy Center.

The exact motive of the shooting is still unknown, but investigators believe it was a combinations of several factors. Some of those factors include, a damaged car window, someone bumping into a person, and the party being posted on Snapchat causing some people who weren't invited to the party to show up.

The suspects attorneys argue there were at least 10 weapons involved in the shootout, and there was no video proof tying the suspects to the case.

They say the preliminary hearing left them with more questions than answers.

"It's just a tragic situation for everybody involved. Really a shame, but it happened. Just have to search for the answers. We don't know what they are yet, but we are working on it," defense attorney Robert Tuten said.

The victims families and loved ones packed the courtroom as they tried to get some of those answers.

While there are still many unanswered questions, Jordan knows one thing for certain—her son was a hero that night.

She says her son used his body to shield two women, one of them as young as 14.

That's when she got the call that her son had been shot. She calls the entire situation senseless.

"It's a party. You aren't supposed to be thinking about killing nobody. You're supposed to be having fun," Jordan said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

