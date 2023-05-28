Madison County man killed, Limestone County man hurt in early Sunday crash near Athens

A Madison County man was killed and a Limestone County man was injured in an early Sunday crash near Athens.
Jesus M. Rodriguez, 25, of Owens Cross Roads was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway and struck multiple trees, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the car from Athens was injured and flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Holt Road, near Bain Road, about five miles north of Athens in Limestone County.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.