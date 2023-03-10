Madison County man gets 15 years in prison for spending investors’ money on jewelry, more

A Madison County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to securities fraud.
Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, of New Market also must pay restitution in the amount of $123,250 to 22 victims. He also is permanently barred from the securities industry.
That money was used for Butler’s travel, jewelry and more.
According to a news release from the Alabama Securities Commission:
Butler, acting as the sole principal of Negus Capital Inc., solicited investments of at least $123,250 from investors.
Butler told investors the funds would be used in connection with buying and selling foreign currency, derivative options, and other investments.
However, he used investors’ funds for other purposes, including travel expenses, jewelry purchases, cash withdrawals and/or personal expenses.
Butler spent more than $25,000 on jewelry and approximately $9,000 at a Ford dealership.
Butler was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury in May 2022 and arrested in October 2022.
The ASC would like to thank the Colbert County Sheriff's Office for assisting with the arrest of Butler and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for their assistance with the investigation.
