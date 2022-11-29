Madison County man arrested on federal charges of smuggling American goods to Iran

A Madison County man now faces a federal indictment charging him with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Ray Hunt’s 15-count indictment says he conspired to defraud the United States, violated sanctions, smuggled goods from the United States, and submitted false or misleading export information.
The indictment was unsealed Tuesday, according to Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama and Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Carson of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement (OEE) Miami Office.
The indictment says that, since at least November 2017, Hunt conspired to export U.S.-origin parts used in the oil and gas industry, including control valves and oil tubing, through his Alabama-based company, Vega Tools LLC, to customers in Iran. Hunt allegedly sent the goods to Iran through Turkey and the UAE to evade U.S. sanctions.
Hunt was arrested Tuesday and faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $1 million fine for violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. He faces up to five years for the conspiracy charge, 10 years for the smuggling offense and up to five years for the false information offense.