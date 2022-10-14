Madison County man arrested, accused of using by using investors’ money for jewels, travel

A Madison County man is out on bond after being arrested on 13 counts of securities law violations.
The Alabama Securities Commission says Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, is out on $30,000 bond after being indicted by the Colbert County Grand Jury.
Butler is charged with 11 counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent, and one count of sale of an unregistered security.
Butler, acting as the sole principal of Negus Capital Inc., is accused of soliciting at least $84,000 from investors.
He told investors the funds would be used in connection to buying and selling foreign currency, derivative options and other investments, according to Bryce Graham, Jr., District Attorney for the 31st Judicial Circuit, and Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission.
The indictment also alleges Butler used investors’ funds for other purposes including travel expenses, jewelry purchases, cash withdrawals and/or personal expenses.
Securities fraud is a Class B felony with a range of punishment from two to 20 years’ incarceration and a fine of up to $30,000 per charge. Registration violations are Class C felonies with a range of punishment from one year and one day to 10 years’ incarceration and a fine up to $15,000 per charge.
His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 29 in Colbert County.