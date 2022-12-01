Madison County leaders push forward with major new road projects that will take years to complete

Drivers in Madison County will continue to see major roadwork in 2023 and beyond as local governments try to keep up with the population boom.
In 2014 the Restore Our Roads project, funded by a one cent sales tax increase, began and the project list is now nearly completed so phase two of ROR is taking final shape. It will set out the critical road priority list for the next decade in the area.
“The rollout of ROR2 will be seven projects that will affect everyone, not only in Madison County, but the region. Going forward that plan will take 10 or 15 years to fully implement but what it does is it sets the transportation infrastructure for the growth we are seeing to be able to handle it and also to prepare for the future," Huntsville Director of Urban & Economic Development Shane Davis said.
To fund the massive projects, the state has pledged funds and the cities of Huntsville and Madison and the Madison County Commission are also nearing final passage of their commitments to ROR2 in the coming weeks.
Work is already set to begin on major projects including widening Interstate 565 from County Line Road to Wall Triana Highway. That one project alone is projected to cost $50 million.
Crews will also widen U.S. 72 West from Providence Main to Nance Road Alabama 53 from Taurus Drive to Harvest Road.
In 2023 crews will begin work to complete the northern bypass project, linking Memorial Parkway to Research Park Blvd on the north side of the county. The work is expected to take 14 months to complete with a contractor being selected early next year.
Other new ROR2 projects include a proposed redesign of the I-565 / U.S. 231 interchange and other widening projects along 565. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the seven projects identified for phase two are critical as a surge of new residents and visitors is putting more vehicles on increasingly crowded roads.
“To be a growing, prosperous city you have to have a transportation grid that supports the needs of your workforce,” Battle said.
Battle wants to keep commute times to 18-22 minutes anywhere in the city limits, something that he believes is possible if these projects are completed.
Davis praised the commitment by elected leaders to work together to advance public infrastructure needs. He said the projects ultimately benefit all Alabamians, regardless of jurisdiction.
“By working together, we are able to sustain the quality of life our citizens expect, manage current growth and remain a strong community for future job growth,” Davis said.
