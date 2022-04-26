Madison County launches blitz recruitment campaign aimed at filling 50+ open positions

Now hiring!
Madison County leaders are launching a massive employee recruitment campaign aimed at filling the dozens of open positions within county government departments right now. The Madison County Commission and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are hiring for more than 50 jobs in law enforcement, skilled trades, and public service administration.
Department leaders and county commissioners are addressing the critical need to fill these open positions with a blitz hiring campaign. The county is highlighting their benefits package that includes a pension.
“The retirement system here is a state pension plan and it allows employees membership for a pension for the rest of their lives," county spokesperson Bailey McGuire said Tuesday.
County leaders said they are finding some success recruiting from outside the state.
“The benefits package is great you can take care of your family. At the end of the day we want quality people who want to make a difference in their community," Madison County Sheriff’s office chief deputy Stacy Bates said.
Madison County HR is hosting their recruiting event on May 3rd from 9AM - 12PM at 819 Cook Ave NW Huntsville, AL.
“The county has never dared to compete with the private sector, We have never necessarily been able to pay as much, but our benefits speak for themselves. I think a lot of our long-term employers find that to be the reason they stay with Madison County," McGuire added.
Click Here for a full list of open positions in Madison County government.