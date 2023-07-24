Madison County Jail detention officer fired following arrest on drug charges

A Madison County Jail detention officer was fired following his arrest on drug charges Monday.
The North Alabama Drug Task Force has charged Tarmaine Edward Knight, 23, with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and possession of marijuana, following an investigation.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, NADTF agents learned Knight planned to smuggle narcotics into the Madison County Jail while working as a detention officer.
Knight was taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of Willowbrook Drive Friday.
Police say there is currently no evidence indicating Knight smuggled drugs into the jail at any time.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office cooperated with the investigation and assisted agents.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Knight had only been employed by the sheriff's office for approximately 4 months when he was arrested. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the investigation and arrest on Friday and moved to immediately terminate his employment.
Sheriff Turner said, “The safety and security of the jail is priority for the sheriff’s office, and we work hard to prevent illegal contraband from entering the facility. Our employees are held to a very high standard when it comes to their conduct and behavior, and this type of behavior will never be tolerated as long as I am sheriff. Unfortunately, this type of behavior overshadows all the good work done by our detention officers and jail staff on a daily basis, and I’m thankful for their commitment to doing the right thing. I stand behind Huntsville Police Department and the North Alabama Drug Task Force’s investigation and will continue to work to ensure our jail facility is as safe as possible.”
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, police say.