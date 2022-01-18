Madison County investigator who died from Covid-19 laid to rest

The Madison County investigator who died from Covid-19 was laid to rest Tuesday.
"It was devastating," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. "It was something I didn't see coming."
Turner and his deputies are mourning the sudden loss of one of their brothers in blue.
"We lost an investigator and an officer, but most importantly, we've lost one of the best friends we've had," Turner said. "You will not find a better person that has a servant heart like Steve Finley."
A celebration of life was held at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he volunteered to work security every Sunday morning. Members of the community stood alongside deputies as they honored Finley's life and service.
He was described as someone who was blunt and honest. If you didn't like what you heard, well, the truth hurts.
Turner said Finley had a true public servant's heart, which made him one of the best in the department. Finley worked with the Madison County Sheriff's Office for 29 years.
"Steve Finley could not be a better police officer," Turner said. "He could not be a better investigator than he was, but more importantly than that, Steve Finley was one of the best family men I've met in my life."
The sheriff said they will continue to support his family and has this message for them:
"Hold your head high, because he was a great family man. He loved his family. He loved his kids. Just be around him for one day, and you'll know that, because that's all he did: talk about his family. So, hold your head high because he is standing right there next to you and know that he is with them. He is going to be missed."
Finley died Friday from Covid-19 complications. The virus was the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers in 2021.
"It's so unprecedented what's going on, not just here in Alabama, but across the country," Turner said.
The Fraternal Order of Police reports 900 Coivd-19 deaths among officers since the pandemic began, with 14 here in Alabama.
Turner said they plan to continue Finley's legacy of serving Madison County.
"There's a lot of different things that can happen to a person wearing a gun and badge," Turner said. "That's not going to stop anyone from coming to work every day, doing our job and making sure Madison County is a safe place to be. We're going to keep doing that."
An overseeing captain will distribute Finley's active cases to other investigators. Turner said there will be no delays in those investigations.