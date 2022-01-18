 Skip to main content
...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Madison County investigator who died from Covid-19 laid to rest

  Updated
  • 0

The Madison County investigator who died from Covid-19 was laid to rest Tuesday.

"It was devastating," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. "It was something I didn't see coming."

Turner and his deputies are mourning the sudden loss of one of their brothers in blue.

"We lost an investigator and an officer, but most importantly, we've lost one of the best friends we've had," Turner said. "You will not find a better person that has a servant heart like Steve Finley."

A celebration of life was held at Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he volunteered to work security every Sunday morning. Members of the community stood alongside deputies as they honored Finley's life and service.

He was described as someone who was blunt and honest. If you didn't like what you heard, well, the truth hurts.

Turner said Finley had a true public servant's heart, which made him one of the best in the department. Finley worked with the Madison County Sheriff's Office for 29 years.

"Steve Finley could not be a better police officer," Turner said. "He could not be a better investigator than he was, but more importantly than that, Steve Finley was one of the best family men I've met in my life."

The sheriff said they will continue to support his family and has this message for them:

"Hold your head high, because he was a great family man. He loved his family. He loved his kids. Just be around him for one day, and you'll know that, because that's all he did: talk about his family. So, hold your head high because he is standing right there next to you and know that he is with them. He is going to be missed."

Finley died Friday from Covid-19 complications. The virus was the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers in 2021.

"It's so unprecedented what's going on, not just here in Alabama, but across the country," Turner said.

The Fraternal Order of Police reports 900 Coivd-19 deaths among officers since the pandemic began, with 14 here in Alabama.

Turner said they plan to continue Finley's legacy of serving Madison County.

"There's a lot of different things that can happen to a person wearing a gun and badge," Turner said. "That's not going to stop anyone from coming to work every day, doing our job and making sure Madison County is a safe place to be. We're going to keep doing that."

An overseeing captain will distribute Finley's active cases to other investigators. Turner said there will be no delays in those investigations.

